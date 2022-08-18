Using a mirrorless camera to capture video gives you access to higher-quality footage and features not available on smartphones or webcams.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Health Action New Mexico is holding youth sessions in order to educate young people about job opportunities in broadband and filmmaking.

The non-profit is said to be helping the youth in Southern New Mexico so that they can experience exciting opportunities. The “Jobs of the Future” youth sessions will take place on Friday, August 19th from 1:30 to 3:30 pm at the Marshall Memorial Library in Deming, NM and on Saturday, August 20th from 10 am to 12 pm at the Colquitt Center in Chaparral, NM.

It is said that film production spending in rural New Mexican communities has increased by over

650% this year. Also, over $200 million is said to be allocated to New Mexico to build and maintain

broadband infrastructure which will create thousands of jobs. This investment into rural areas will

provide unprecedented opportunities for young people that are seeking out lasting careers.

According to Health Action New Mexico, providing guidance for young people who feel lost or forgotten is crucial. Health Action New Mexico is stated to be a non-profit organization focused on increasing access to health and dental care for all residents and is also committed to supporting youth and young adults for their success in their community.

