EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State University is participating in an initiative that will help students at more than 20 Hispanic-Serving Institutions prepare for the workforce through digital skills training and career workshops.

To fulfill the mission as a Hispanic-Serving Institution and land-grant university, the NMSU system supports the diverse needs of the state through learning, inquiry, diversity and inclusion, social mobility, and service to the broader community. By partnering with Grow with Google, we can better position our students to meet the workforce challenges with digital tools and skills that will serve our local communities and make our graduates more competitive in the global market. SPENCER R HERRERA, SPANISH ASSOC. PROFESSOR

The Grow with Google HSI Career Readiness Program, in collaboration with HACU, will provide HSI career centers with funding and a semester-long in-person and online digital skills program. The initiative will combine career workshops, career counseling and programming on design thinking, project management and professional brand building. Institutions also will create additional material tailored to student needs.



“New Mexico State University is proud to have been invited to submit a competitive proposal to participate in this career readiness initiative,” said Tony Marin, assistant vice president of student affairs. “Partnering with HACU and Google, NMSU’s student success staff and faculty will deliver to our Aggies additional resources to strategically prepare for their careers.”



“Google is proud to work with leading Latino-serving organizations to advance access to digital skills and workforce training in the Latino community,” said Ana Corrales, chief operating officer for Google’s Devices and Services. “Together with partners like the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, we aim to help bridge wealth and opportunity gaps for students and workers, so that everyone has an opportunity and inspiration to succeed in today’s digital economy.”



“Ensuring Hispanic-Serving Institutions have the resources available to help students excel in the workforce is crucial in today’s competitive job market,” said HACU President and CEO Antonio R. Flores. “We are excited to partner with Google on this innovative initiative and collaborate with HSIs to offer career services for students to graduate with the digital skills and training that can expand their employment prospects.”

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.