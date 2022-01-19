NMSU Cooperative Extension Service offering online diabetes cooking classes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State University’s Doña Ana County Cooperative Extension Office will present a series of online cooking classes designed to teach adults with diabetes how to cook healthy meals.

The Kitchen Creations series consists of four weekly classes that aim to teach participants about food safety, meal-planning, reading food labels and managing carbohydrates.



The first class in the series will take place virtually from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 2 on Zoom.



According to the university, subsequent classes will take place Feb. 9, Feb. 16 and Feb. 23. Beatriz Favela, a Family and Consumer Sciences Extension agent in Doña Ana County, and Janae Kraus, a registered dietitian nutritionist, will present each class.

Participants will be able to access the classes with an electronic device or by phone.

Even though we are not able to offer the classes in person due to the current situation, we still want people to benefit from the valuable information that Kitchen Creations offers to individuals suffering from diabetes. Cassandra Vanderpool, registered dietitian nutritionist at NMSU

Vanderpool says that lifestyle changes such as healthier eating can help people manage diabetes and reduce the risk of complications and that more than 1000 New Mexico residents have participated in Kitchen Creations over the past two years.

“Many people with diabetes struggle with what to eat. Kitchen Creations opens their eyes to a wide variety of options to enjoy healthy eating; plus, participants cook and do other activities in the classes to help them succeed in managing diabetes at home,” said Vanderpool.



Kitchen Creations is free to all New Mexico residents, but registration is required. To enroll, click here or call 575-202-2376.

For a complete schedule of classes in other New Mexico counties, visit this website.



Kitchen Creations is sponsored by the New Mexico Department of Health’s Diabetes Prevention and Control Program and offered by the Cooperative Extension Service as part of the “Paths to Health NM: Tools for Healthier Living” initiative. To learn more, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.