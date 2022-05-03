EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – NMSU alumna Smoky Glass Torgerson will be recognized by the New Mexico State University Board of Regents with an honorary doctoral degree in recognition of her service and support she has given to the university.

Torgerson attended NMSU and received her undergraduate degree in 1969 and almost everyone in her family attended that institution. Although “Crimson is in their DNA” her true passion is with the children of New Mexico’s families.

Over the years, she turned her professional ambitions into philanthropic endeavors, where she made an even larger impact on the lives of children, students, faculty and the Las Cruces community. In 2007, she funded the Glass Family Library for Young Children in NMSU’s Myrna’s Children’s Village, and later created the Glass Family Endowed Scholarship in Education in 2012. She currently serves on the NMSU College of Health, Education and Social Transformation (HEST) Advisory Council.

Torgerson developed a passion for education early in her career. She later earned a bachelor’s from Idaho State University and a master’s and Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota – all in the field of education.

“We salute Dr. Torgerson for her tireless work on behalf of the university and the foundation. This honorary doctorate is a testament to her ongoing efforts to promote the future of education and leave a legacy of generosity and support for Aggies.” Derek Dictson, NMSU Foundation president and vice president of University Advancement

Aside from NMSU, Torgerson has worked for many other nonprofit organizations, serving on boards raising funds for the Susan B. Komen Race Committee, Wounded Warrior Project and Family Promise. She continues to support various community organizations such as the Greater Albuquerque Habitat for Humanity, the American Red Cross Mid-Rio Grande Chapter, Equal Access to Justice and the Albuquerque Foundation.

The degree will be presented on Saturday, May 7, during NMSU’s undergraduate commencement ceremonies at the Pan American Center, 1810 E. University Ave., in Las Cruces. The ceremonies begin at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

