New record store in downtown El Paso brings back the nostalgia

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sound Decay, a new record store near downtown El Paso, is putting a spin on what your regular record shop is supposed to look like.

Located at 1314 Magoffin Ave., this nostalgic shop is almost hard to spot as it is set in an old house, making the place a home for all music lovers.

Danny Alcantar owns the store with his brother. They’re both local DJs who started their vinyl collections as young children.

“Music is a part of our life. And we were, like, constantly surrounded by it, so might as well, maybe, make a living off of it,” said Alcantar.

Sound Decay opened in early July, and Alcantar said it is seeing customers of all ages come in and browse their offerings.

“There’s a whole new generation, not older people that are into it, but definitely ranges like from teenagers [to people] all the way up into their ’60s, ’70s, but everybody’s into it right now,” he said.

He said he believes the growing popularity of records is not just from them sounding better, but also from another thing that makes them special.

“People sit down and actually focus on it because they can’t just go and skip tracks like on Spotify,” he said. “And you also get a nice big piece of art, like, a really nice lyric sheet so you get to be more. You get to absorb yourself more into it.”

Alcantar said he gets his records from different cities such as Phoenix, Austin and Los Angeles, but he has them shipped from different places as well.

The store also buys records from customers.

“I think we’re just mostly proud that we have pretty much a little bit of everything,” said Alcantar.

