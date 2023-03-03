SANTA FE, New Mexico (KTSM) – On Friday, March 3, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency in New Mexico.

Today marked the day of the COVID-19 executive order renewal for emergency orders, however, it will be allowed to expire by the end of March.

“While we’re still seeing COVID cases, our preparedness and collaborative work have helped turn a once-in-a-century public health emergency into a manageable situation,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “We are working diligently across state agencies to make sure New Mexicans continue to be supported as federal COVID programs wind down.”

New Mexico declared a public health emergency due to COVID-19 ON March 11, 2020. As in today, New Mexicans are now prepared with vaccination, safety measures, treatments, indoor ventilations, among others to continue fighting COVID-19.

‘I urge all New Mexicans, and particularly those who are older or who have compromised immune systems, to get vaccinated or get their booster shots if they have not done so already,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.