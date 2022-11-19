Editor’s Note: This story has been updated throughout

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The basketball game between the University of New Mexico vs. New Mexico State was abruptly postponed Saturday morning following a deadly shooting on campus.

Albuquerque Journal reporter Geoff Grammer reported that the shooting involved an NMSU player, but the player was not the deceased victim. It’s unclear who the player is and what role they may have played in the incident. KTSM has confirmed that the incident involves an NMSU player. No other information was provided.

BREAKING: Tonight’s NMSU Aggies at UNM Lobo basketball game in the Pit is postponed after involvement of an NMSU player in an overnight homicide on UNM’s campus (the player is NOT the deceased) https://t.co/A2GCj1yoRL via @ABQJournal — Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) November 19, 2022

According to the New Mexico State Police, their Investigations Bureau was called to investigate a homicide on the main campus at UNM around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

NMSP says there was an altercation between a 19-year-old and 21-year-old male on campus, and both individuals sustained gunshot wounds. The 19-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.

Emergency crews transported the 21-year-old to the hospital for treatment, where his condition is unknown. Identification of the deceased victim is awaiting notification of the family.

UNM and NMSU decided to postpone Saturday evening’s game at the Pit at 5 p.m. in light of the deadly shooting on campus.

NMSP police say their investigation is in the early stages, and crime scene investigators are working to process evidence and identify witnesses to learn what led to the deadly shooting.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.