El Paso diocese offering new initiatives that focus on those suffering from COVID-19

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The Catholic Diocese of El Paso announced new initiatives for pastoral care for the sick with a special focus on those suffering from COVID-19.

“This pandemic has put us in a situation we never could of even conceived; where the priests no longer have access or at least easy access to those who have COVID-19,” said Bishop Mark J. Seitz. “So it’s taken a long time for us to establish protocols and to come to a point where we felt where we could in fact access those who are sick in an effective way.”

Priests and deacons will be able to promptly respond to a sick person’s need for prayer or sacraments 24 hours a day, 7 days a week via a pastoral care hotline. One number will be made available for anyone — family members or medical personnel — to call when a priest or deacon is needed anywhere in El Paso County.

Though first priority will be given to contact the pastor of the person who is ill, COVID-19 patients will be referred to priests who have been specially trained for this ministry.

Second, three priests will be assigned to full-time COVID ministry to provide spiritual counsel for the duration of the pandemic. All three are presently serving as Vicars (assistant pastors) in their respective parishes and have been consistently ministering to COVID patients throughout the pandemic.

They will also collaborate with the region’s health care professionals to offer spiritual support to those on the front lines caring for the sick.

Third, there will be virtual pastoral visits. Through the cooperation of hospital staff, clergy

personnel will be providing spiritual care and support to patients through virtual connections upon request.

This is a pilot program at The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus, however, the diocese is in the process of expanding to other area hospitals soon.

Seitz said the diocese hopes to have a number for the hotline and other basic elements established by Friday.

