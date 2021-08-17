New hangout spot in El Paso introduces unique sport called ‘snookball’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Kick Social will kick off their opening on Saturday as the first place in El Paso where you can play “snook ball,” a sport that combines snooker and soccer.

Julian Huerta, owner of Kick Social, said he found the game online and decided to bring it to El Paso as something new for locals to enjoy.

“It’s basically a giant pool table where you come in and you play the rules exactly like pool,” Huerta said.

The only difference is that the game is played with your feet, even though you can use a large pool stick as well.

It took Huerta three months to build the tables with the help of his friends, but he said that it took him some time to figure out how to construct them.

“There’s really not a whole lot of reference. The people who are doing it overseas are not really keen on sharing information,” he explained.

Kick Social is a place for the whole family to enjoy, Huerta said, explaining that guests can bring their own drinks and grab a bite from a food truck that will be parked in front.

Table rentals will be available per hour and covers everyone in a party.

“I think we have enough bars in El Paso,” Huerta said. “My goal is to keep bringing different things to El Paso, so we’ve got really cool stuff to do.”

Huerta is also the owner of Relaxe, El Paso’s first ax-throwing venue. He said his mission is to give El Pasoans unique places to hang out that are not always bars.

“I don’t want to have to go to cities like Dallas or Austin to do cool stuff, I want to bring cool stuff to El Paso,” he said.

Kick Social is located at 800 Montana Ave.

