EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 20-year-old Juárez resident is out of the Doña Ana County Detention Center while the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office is seeking an appeal of a decision to dismiss a capital murder charge against him.

Ivan Gabaldon who was accused of killing Juan Garcia Flores during an alleged paid sexual encounter in February 2021, posted a $1,000 unsecured bond out of the Doña Ana County Detention Center recently. He was transferred to the jail in Las Cruces after his case was dismissed on a non-residential burglary charge.

The 20-year-old is no longer searchable on the Doña Ana County Detention Center website that lists the names of 570 inmates inside the jail.

The El Paso County District Attorney’s Office is seeking an appeal of his case over the murder of Juan Garcia Flores, 63, according to a filing with the Texas Eighth Court of Appeals. Gabaldon and Garcia allegedly met for a paid sexual encounter last year.

Gabaldon’s attorneys argue he was defending himself.

In December, District Court Judge Alyssa Perez dismissed the case saying a capital murder charge and the decision to pursue the death penalty was “an unjustifiable penalty.”

