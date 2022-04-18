EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials say a motorcyclist who flew off a Central overpass Monday morning sustained serious injuries.

EPPD officials say the high-speed wreck happened Monday, April 18th, shortly after 3 a.m. along the 200 block of North Piedras.

According to EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigators (STI) a 2016 Yamaha driven by 25-year-old Ricardo Acosto Philips, was headed northbound on Piedras at a high rate of speed.

Acosto failed to negotiate the turn, struck the guardrail, was then thrown from the bike and landed some 25 feet below in a gated lot.

The EPPD says Phillips suffered serious injuries and was transported to University Medical Center for treatment. The investigation continues.

No other information is available at this time; look for updated here on KTSM.com and in our later newscasts.

RELATED STORY: Motorcyclist hospitalized in overnight crash

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.