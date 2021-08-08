(STACKER) — The 10 largest occupations in America employ 30.5 million workers, representing 21 percent of all workers. Keeping America’s economy moving would be impossible without office workers, package handlers, food prep workers and truck drivers. And what would the sick do without the millions of hospital workers, nurses, and home health aides?

Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in El Paso using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by total employment as of May 2020. While much has changed during the coronavirus pandemic, the jobs featured here give a holistic view of the most popular industries in your area and how many jobs are supported.

Keep reading to see which jobs in El Paso are the most common.

#49 (tie). Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

El Paso, TX

Employment: 960 (3.164 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $19,490 (#330 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 374,940 (2.695 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $26,300

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

Urban Honolulu, HI ($42,670)

Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($40,390)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,720)

Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments and coffee to patrons.

#49 (tie). Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers and weighers

El Paso, TX

Employment: 960 (3.173 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $30,460 (#370 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 549,200 (3.948 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $44,580

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Odessa, TX ($85,040)

Fairbanks, AK ($80,520)

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($67,990)

Job description: Inspect, test, sort, sample or weigh nonagricultural raw materials or processed, machined, fabricated or assembled parts or products for defects, wear and deviations from specifications. May use precision measuring instruments and complex test equipment.

#46 (tie). First-line supervisors of transportation and material moving workers, except aircraft cargo handling supervisors

El Paso, TX

Employment: 990 (3.277 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $48,300 (#353 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 477,430 (3.432 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $58,300

Entry-level education requirements: nan

Metros with highest average pay:

Fairbanks, AK ($80,810)

Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($76,610)

Odessa, TX ($76,050)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of material-moving machine and vehicle operators and helpers.

#46 (tie). Billing and posting clerks

El Paso, TX

Employment: 990 (3.278 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $29,530 (#382 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 445,160 (3.2 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $41,610

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($57,240)

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,200)

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($51,800)

Job description: Compile, compute and record billing, accounting, statistical and other numerical data for billing purposes. Prepare billing invoices for services rendered or for delivery or shipment of goods.

#46 (tie). Carpenters

El Paso, TX

Employment: 990 (3.268 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $34,710 (#372 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 699,300 (5.027 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $54,200

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,950)

Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,300)

Hanford-Corcoran, CA ($79,870)

Job description: Construct, erect, install or repair structures and fixtures made of wood and comparable materials, such as concrete forms; building frameworks, including partitions, joists, studding and rafters; and wood stairways, window and door frames and hardwood floors. May also install cabinets, siding, drywall and batt or roll insulation. Includes brattice builders who build doors or brattices (ventilation walls or partitions) in underground passageways.

#46 (tie). Pharmacy technicians

El Paso, TX

Employment: 990 (3.255 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $35,520 (#160 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 415,310 (2.986 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $36,450

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,620)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,020)

Santa Rosa, CA ($52,810)

Job description: Prepare medications under the direction of a pharmacist. May measure, mix, count out, label and record amounts and dosages of medications according to prescription orders.

#44. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers and repairers

El Paso, TX

Employment: 1,000 (3.283 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $56,820 (#373 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 475,000 (3.415 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $73,100

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

#43. Medical and health services managers

El Paso, TX

Employment: 1,010 (3.318 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $101,440 (#252 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 402,540 (2.894 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $118,800

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($174,010)

Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($171,430)

Madera, CA ($168,090)

Job description: Plan, direct or coordinate medical and health services in hospitals, clinics, managed care organizations, public health agencies or similar organizations.

#42. Cooks, fast food

El Paso, TX

Employment: 1,020 (3.365 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $22,210 (#180 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 544,420 (3.914 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $24,300

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

Cedar Rapids, IA ($34,790)

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($33,580)

Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($33,570)

Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast-food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.

#41. Childcare workers

El Paso, TX

Employment: 1,030 (3.413 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $18,950 (#370 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 494,360 (3.554 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $26,790

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Fairbanks, AK ($38,590)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,090)

Santa Rosa, CA ($36,220)

Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

#40. Dispatchers, except police, fire and ambulance

El Paso, TX

Employment: 1,060 (3.499 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $36,900 (#280 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 188,450 (1.355 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $44,860

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($64,710)

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($60,510)

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($58,920)

Job description: Schedule and dispatch workers, work crews, equipment or service vehicles for conveyance of materials, freight, or passengers, or for normal installation, service or emergency repairs rendered outside the place of business. Duties may include using radio, telephone or computer to transmit assignments and compiling statistics and reports on work progress.

#39. Tellers

El Paso, TX

Employment: 1,070 (3.527 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $29,870 (#301 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 423,570 (3.045 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $32,960

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,600)

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($38,770)

Redding, CA ($38,530)

Job description: Receive and pay out money. Keep records of money and negotiable instruments involved in a financial institution’s various transactions.

#38. Heating, air conditioning and refrigeration mechanics and installers

El Paso, TX

Employment: 1,090 (3.600 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $34,570 (#384 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 344,020 (2.473 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $53,410

Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay:

Fairbanks, AK ($91,840)

Napa, CA ($82,650)

Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($76,440)

Job description: Install or repair heating, central air conditioning, HVAC or refrigeration systems, including oil burners, hot-air furnaces and heating stoves.

#37. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

El Paso, TX

Employment: 1,110 (3.647 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $51,090 (#380 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 614,080 (4.415 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $72,990

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

#36. Driver/sales workers

El Paso, TX

Employment: 1,120 (3.688 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $32,350 (#151 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 420,890 (3.026 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $31,870

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Gadsden, AL ($46,460)

Cumberland, MD-WV ($45,780)

Medford, OR ($45,310)

Job description: Drive truck or other vehicle over established routes or within an established territory and sell or deliver goods, such as food products, including restaurant take-out items, or pick up or deliver items such as commercial laundry. May also take orders, collect payment or stock merchandise at point of delivery.

#35. Computer user support specialists

El Paso, TX

Employment: 1,200 (3.955 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $42,210 (#354 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 634,820 (4.564 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $57,000

Entry-level education requirements: Some college, no degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($86,350)

Napa, CA ($78,740)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,670)

Job description: Provide technical assistance to computer users. Answer questions or resolve computer problems for clients in person, via telephone, or electronically. May provide assistance concerning the use of computer hardware and software, including printing, installation, word processing, electronic mail and operating systems.

#34. Passenger vehicle drivers, except bus drivers, transit and intercity

El Paso, TX

Employment: 1,300 (4.299 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $28,410 (#285 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 599,980 (4.313 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $34,360

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,580)

Fairbanks, AK ($45,780)

Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($44,940)

Job description: Drive a motor vehicle to transport passengers on a planned or scheduled basis. May collect a fare.

#33. Bartenders

El Paso, TX

Employment: 1,340 (4.434 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $23,550 (#239 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 486,720 (3.499 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $28,910

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($64,630)

Urban Honolulu, HI ($59,960)

Santa Rosa, CA ($45,330)

Job description: Mix and serve drinks to patrons, directly or through waitstaff.

#32. Electricians

El Paso, TX

Employment: 1,410 (4.641 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $37,820 (#384 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 656,510 (4.72 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $61,550

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

Job description: Install, maintain and repair electrical wiring, equipment and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems or electrical control systems.

#31. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

El Paso, TX

Employment: 1,420 (4.689 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $20,270 (#370 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 795,590 (5.72 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $28,010

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,640)

Urban Honolulu, HI ($41,370)

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,490)

Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls and vacuuming.

#30. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

El Paso, TX

Employment: 1,440 (4.757 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $28,320 (#221 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 387,300 (2.784 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $29,940

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($46,970)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,240)

Fairbanks, AK ($43,890)

Job description: Prepare and cook large quantities of food for institutions, such as schools, hospitals or cafeterias.

#29. Food preparation workers

El Paso, TX

Employment: 1,470 (4.866 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $19,810 (#376 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 793,590 (5.705 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $26,820

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,330)

Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($36,120)

Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($35,860)

Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat and brewing coffee or tea.

#28. Automotive service technicians and mechanics

El Paso, TX

Employment: 1,490 (4.921 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $33,900 (#384 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 620,110 (4.458 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $46,760

Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay:

Fairbanks, AK ($66,060)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($64,630)

California-Lexington Park, MD ($64,420)

Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair or overhaul automotive vehicles.

#27. Sewing machine operators

El Paso, TX

Employment: 1,560 (5.136 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $18,940 (#218 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 116,520 (0.838 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $29,420

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

Appleton, WI ($47,540)

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($41,770)

Rochester, MN ($39,860)

Job description: Operate or tend sewing machines to join, reinforce, decorate or perform related sewing operations in the manufacture of garment or nongarment products.

#26. Substitute teachers, short-term

El Paso, TX

Employment: 1,630 (5.387 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $23,100 (#238 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 512,030 (3.681 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $36,090

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Salisbury, MD-DE ($87,620)

Santa Rosa, CA ($61,870)

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,900)

Job description: Teach students on a short-term basis as a temporary replacement for a regular classroom teacher, typically using the regular teacher’s lesson plan.

#25. Compliance officers

El Paso, TX

Employment: 1,750 (5.758 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $78,880 (#45 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 327,360 (2.353 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $75,620

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Flagstaff, AZ ($99,640)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,030)

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($96,850)

Job description: Examine, evaluate, and investigate eligibility for or conformity with laws and regulations governing contract compliance of licenses and permits and perform other compliance and enforcement inspection and analysis activities not classified elsewhere.

#24. Detectives and criminal investigators

El Paso, TX

Employment: 1,790 (5.921 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $88,520 (#85 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 105,980 (0.762 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $89,300

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

#23. Industrial truck and tractor operators

El Paso, TX

Employment: 1,900 (6.257 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $27,400 (#356 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 640,950 (4.608 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $39,210

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

Urban Honolulu, HI ($58,230)

Hinesville, GA ($56,220)

Battle Creek, MI ($52,400)

Job description: Operate industrial trucks or tractors equipped to move materials around a warehouse, storage yard, factory, construction site or similar location.

#22. Receptionists and information clerks

El Paso, TX

Employment: 1,970 (6.487 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $23,990 (#384 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 968,420 (6.962 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $32,410

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Napa, CA ($43,270)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,160)

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,840)

Job description: Answer inquiries and provide information to the general public, customers, visitors and other interested parties regarding activities conducted at establishment and location of departments, offices and employees within the organization.

#21. Light truck drivers

El Paso, TX

Employment: 2,060 (6.784 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $35,920 (#273 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 929,470 (6.682 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $41,050

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,420)

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,890)

Anchorage, AK ($51,590)

Job description: Drive a light vehicle, such as a truck or van, with a capacity of less than 26,001 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW), primarily to pick up merchandise or packages from a distribution center and deliver. May load and unload vehicle.

#20. Medical secretaries and administrative assistants

El Paso, TX

Employment: 2,100 (6.919 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $28,660 (#382 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 597,100 (4.293 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $39,000

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,220)

Salinas, CA ($53,900)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,020)

Job description: Perform secretarial duties using specific knowledge of medical terminology and hospital, clinic or laboratory procedures. Duties may include scheduling appointments, billing patients and compiling and recording medical charts, reports and correspondence.

#19. Medical assistants

El Paso, TX

Employment: 2,120 (7.000 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $26,450 (#383 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 710,200 (5.106 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $36,930

Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay:

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,960)

Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($53,660)

Santa Rosa, CA ($52,520)

Job description: Perform administrative and certain clinical duties under the direction of a physician. Administrative duties may include scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing and coding information for insurance purposes. Clinical duties may include taking and recording vital signs and medical histories, preparing patients for examination, drawing blood and administering medications as directed by physician.

#18. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

El Paso, TX

Employment: 2,140 (7.063 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $59,980 (#149 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 599,520 (4.31 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $64,990

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Bakersfield, CA ($101,970)

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($89,200)

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($88,220)

Job description: Teach one or more subjects to students at the middle, intermediate or junior high school level.

#17. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

El Paso, TX

Employment: 2,370 (7.825 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $51,700 (#366 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 1,278,670 (9.192 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $73,500

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Danbury, CT ($112,810)

Napa, CA ($101,850)

Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#16. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services and travel

El Paso, TX

Employment: 2,450 (8.076 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $46,820 (#347 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 977,070 (7.024 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $70,490

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

Boulder, CO ($94,870)

Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

#15. First-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers

El Paso, TX

Employment: 2,560 (8.436 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $29,680 (#368 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 891,540 (6.409 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $37,880

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($59,490)

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,350)

Napa, CA ($53,230)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in preparing and serving food.

#14. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers

El Paso, TX

Employment: 2,570 (8.491 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $39,080 (#363 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 1,063,110 (7.643 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $47,300

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($62,180)

Yakima, WA ($61,710)

Sheboygan, WI ($61,610)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of retail sales workers in an establishment or department. Duties may include management functions, such as purchasing, budgeting, accounting and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#13. Bookkeeping, accounting, and auditing clerks

El Paso, TX

Employment: 3,020 (9.958 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $33,450 (#385 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 1,443,940 (10.381 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $44,100

Entry-level education requirements: Some college, no degree

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,700)

Santa Rosa, CA ($55,720)

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($55,720)

Job description: Compute, classify, and record numerical data to keep financial records complete. Perform any combination of routine calculating, posting, and verifying duties to obtain primary financial data for use in maintaining accounting records. May also check the accuracy of figures, calculations, and postings pertaining to business transactions recorded by other workers.

#12. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

El Paso, TX

Employment: 3,330 (10.990 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $27,150 (#206 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 1,272,840 (9.151 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $30,630

Entry-level education requirements: Some college, no degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($42,110)

New Bedford, MA ($41,780)

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,160)

Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

#11. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

El Paso, TX

Employment: 3,460 (11.400 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $63,040 (#132 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 991,000 (7.124 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $67,340

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Napa, CA ($99,170)

Fresno, CA ($96,200)

Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($95,500)

Job description: Teach one or more subjects to students at the secondary school level.

#10. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

El Paso, TX

Employment: 3,500 (11.544 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $50,410 (#342 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 1,427,260 (10.261 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $62,010

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#9. Laborers and freight, stock and material movers, hand

El Paso, TX

Employment: 3,620 (11.945 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $26,580 (#378 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 2,805,200 (20.167 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $33,710

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,690)

Fairbanks, AK ($41,900)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,820)

Job description: Manually move freight, stock, luggage, or other materials or perform other general labor. Includes all manual laborers not elsewhere classified.

#8. Secretaries and administrative assistants, except legal, medical and executive

El Paso, TX

Employment: 3,710 (12.245 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $32,200 (#360 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 1,850,360 (13.302 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $40,420

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($56,080)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,480)

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,930)

Job description: Perform routine administrative functions such as drafting correspondence, scheduling appointments, organizing and maintaining paper and electronic files, or providing information to callers.

#7. General and operations managers

El Paso, TX

Employment: 4,470 (14.745 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $93,610 (#313 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 2,347,420 (16.876 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $125,740

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170)

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990)

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370)

Job description: Plan, direct or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations, overseeing multiple departments or locations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing or administrative services. Usually manage through subordinate supervisors. Excludes First-Line Supervisors.

#6. Waiters and waitresses

El Paso, TX

Employment: 4,650 (15.338 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $20,650 (#318 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 1,944,240 (13.977 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $27,470

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

Urban Honolulu, HI ($62,630)

Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($57,210)

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($43,160)

Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

#5. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

El Paso, TX

Employment: 5,060 (16.691 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $22,810 (#383 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 1,990,510 (14.31 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $31,410

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($44,110)

Barnstable Town, MA ($43,860)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,250)

Job description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.

#4. Registered nurses

El Paso, TX

Employment: 6,410 (21.141 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $73,100 (#132 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 2,986,500 (21.47 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $80,010

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,200)

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($146,870)

Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($142,140)

Job description: Assess patient health problems and needs, develop and implement nursing care plans, and maintain medical records. Administer nursing care to ill, injured, convalescent, or disabled patients. May advise patients on health maintenance and disease prevention or provide case management. Licensing or registration required.

#3. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

El Paso, TX

Employment: 6,940 (22.894 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $48,600 (#152 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 1,797,710 (12.924 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $48,710

Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay:

Barnstable Town, MA ($65,170)

Danville, IL ($63,230)

Lewiston, ID-WA ($62,250)

Job description: Drive a tractor-trailer combination or a truck with a capacity of at least 26,001 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). May be required to unload truck. Requires commercial drivers’ license. Includes tow truck drivers.

#2. Office clerks, general

El Paso, TX

Employment: 7,430 (24.511 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $31,350 (#321 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 2,788,090 (20.044 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $37,770

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($49,560)

Napa, CA ($47,570)

Boulder, CO ($47,160)

Job description: Perform duties too varied and diverse to be classified in any specific office clerical occupation, requiring knowledge of office systems and procedures. Clerical duties may be assigned in accordance with the office procedures of individual establishments and may include a combination of answering telephones, bookkeeping, typing or word processing, office machine operation and filing.

#1. Fast food and counter workers

El Paso, TX

Employment: 10,970 (36.187 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $19,560 (#365 highest pay among all metros)

National

Employment: 3,450,120 (24.803 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $24,540

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($34,020)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($34,000)

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($33,370)

Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

