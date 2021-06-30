‘Month of Unity and Healing’ to offer events ahead of Aug. 3 mass shooting anniversary

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County will host a series of events, conversations and activities ahead of the second anniversary of the Aug. 3 mass shooting.

The El Paso County Judge’s Office, in coordination with the United Way of El Paso County, will invite the community to participate in a “Month of Unity and Healing” to help light a path toward goodwill.

The series of events, conversations and activities will take place from July 3 to Aug. 3. Events will include activities such as healing through education, exercise, art, music, public service and other creative activities.

The county will hold a press conference on July 2 with more information on events.

More information can also be found here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.