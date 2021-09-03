Moment of Silence held in honor of COVID-19 victims

Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Hillcrest held a Moment of Silence Friday afternoon honoring those affected by COVID-19.

Ascension Providence sent out a statement regarding the Moment of Silence, noting September 3, 2021 marks the 18-month anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in Texas.

The organization went on to say moments like Friday’s Moment of Silence honor those affected by the Coronavirus, including the growing number of Texans who have lost their lives to it – such as family and friends.











(Courtesy: Ascension Providence)

The statement read, in part:

“Even in the toughest times, healthcare workers have shown incredible courage and resiliency. Today was a time to honor their continued work, and thank each other for their support, compassion and strength. Our healthcare systems are grateful to those who are taking action to prevent further illness, including getting the COVID-19 vaccine and masking, and we stand united in hopes that this pandemic will end soon.”

Source: Ascension Providence