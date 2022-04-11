MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.

Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said it is investigating to see if foul play might be a factor. Machuca’s body has been sent for an autopsy.

MPD said Machuca left Midland April 3 to visit his mom in Andrews, but he never made it to his mom’s home. His vehicle, a 2009 black Chevy Cobalt, was taken to an impound lot after it was towed from 1214 Desert Rose. MPD said the vehicle was parked by an unknown man who took off running.

In an interview after his disappearance and amid a desperate search for information, Machuca’s mom, Mary Helen, said she can’t even begin to comprehend what has happened to her son and that her worst fears have come to life.

A very emotional Mary Helen said through tears, “that’s my worst nightmare…..I don’t know, I can’t. It hurts, I don’t know. I just want to see him, I just want him.”

This is a developing situation, we will update this story as more information becomes available.