ESMERALDA COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — A clearer picture of what happened in the remote mountains of Esmeralda County where an Indiana couple went missing is coming to light Wednesday night.

In a long social media post from Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew Travis Peters, he tells the story of what happened and how his Uncle Ronnie died. The story was told to Peters directly from his Aunt Beverly, who he said has been released from a Reno hospital.

Donnie and Beverly Barker (Photo: Jennifer Whaley and Lynn Bledsoe)

Peters says it was the couple’s GPS that told them to take a road that would eventually point them up a mountain west of Silver Peak, about 30 miles west of Goldfield. Beverly said the ‘highway’ option in the GPS setting was not selected and that led it to point them to a county road.

“Bev recalls they they saw other cars, I believe she even mentioned another motorhome was seen,” Peters wrote. “The directions had them making turns and they knew they were going up a mountain, but I don’t think they ever had a fear that they were doing anything wrong. Bev said that the RV was doing just fine on the road other than the fact that they had to slow down because the trailer dolly that was bouncing around if they went too fast. Eventually the motorhome became stuck in the gravel and sand.”

Once they knew they were stuck the couple decided to just sleep in the RV and go for help in the morning. Then on the morning of Monday, March 28 they unhooked the Kia Soul they were towing and began driving to get help. Beverly Barker said they took a wrong turn and quickly became stuck. This is where the two would spend the next week.

Beverly told her family the two remained in relatively good spirits, reading the bible they had with them, watching planes fly overhead, marveling at the clear night sky, and melting snow for water. Eventually Ronnie began having breathing problems according to Beverly and she was left to provide water.

Beverly said she would balance against her walker and use a N-95 face mask to scoop snow to bring back to Ronnie. The pair were also taking turns honking the horn in a SOS pattern.

“Ronnie blamed himself for getting them into the situation, but I do not think that there was any blame for him to shoulder,” Peters wrote. “Eventually peace came upon the both of them and Ronnie Barker passed away at 3:12 p.m. on Monday April 4.”

Beverly said she remained in the car with Ronnie for the next day and a half until they were found Tuesday afternoon.

Travis Parker also released a statement on behalf of the family: