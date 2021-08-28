Miss Texas Earth, Miss Teen Texas Earth pageant happening in El Paso Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Thirty young women representing Texas will be competing for the title of Miss Texas Earth and Miss Teen Texas Earth 2021 Sunday night in the Sun City.
The pageant will start at 7 p.m. on Sunday at the UTEP Magoffin Auditorium.
Miss Texas Earth and Miss Teen Texas Earth is more than just a beauty pageant; it’s known as “Beauties for a Cause” as each representative stands as an advocate for environmental issues.
The two winners will represent Texas as nationals and advance to the Miss Earth United States and Miss Teen Earth United States pageant in Orlando, Florida, next year.
KTSM’s Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez and Digital Producer Tatiana Favela will emcee the event.
Tickets are available for $25 and can be purchased here.
