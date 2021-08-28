Miss Texas Earth, Miss Teen Texas Earth pageant happening in El Paso Sunday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Facebook: Miss Texas Earth

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Thirty young women representing Texas will be competing for the title of Miss Texas Earth and Miss Teen Texas Earth 2021 Sunday night in the Sun City.

The pageant will start at 7 p.m. on Sunday at the UTEP Magoffin Auditorium.

Miss Texas Earth and Miss Teen Texas Earth is more than just a beauty pageant; it’s known as “Beauties for a Cause” as each representative stands as an advocate for environmental issues.

The two winners will represent Texas as nationals and advance to the Miss Earth United States and Miss Teen Earth United States pageant in Orlando, Florida, next year.

KTSM’s Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez and Digital Producer Tatiana Favela will emcee the event.

Tickets are available for $25 and can be purchased here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

#9OT 2021 First Thoughts: Week 1

9 Overtime Play of the Week

Game of the Week Canutillo High School defeats Burges High School 29-22

Midland Christian defeats Americas High School 42-7

Midland High School defeats Montwood High School 48-24

Odessa Permian High School defeats Pebble Hills High School 26-15

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link