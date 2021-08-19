MGM offers free event tickets for COVID vaccines

FILE – In this July 22, 2021, file photo, health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. U.S. health officials Wednesday, Aug. 18, recommended all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness is falling. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – MGM Resorts is giving away free tickets to upcoming events, including concerts, boxing matches, and more to entice more people to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The event is Friday, Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. outside Eataly at Park MGM. Immunize Nevada and Albertsons Pharmacy will provide COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. All three vaccines will be available.

Everyone who receives a shot will be entered for a chance to win show tickets. Those who are already vaccinated can bring a friend and both be entered into the contest.

Grand prizes include tickets to Maluma at Mandalay Bay next month and other shows as well as Saturday’s boxing match between Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas.