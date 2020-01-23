Mexican wrestler faces deportation after serving time for smuggling meth

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A Mexican wrestler who attempted to smuggle a load of meth into the U.S. was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday in Laredo.

Jose Ramos-Delgadillo, 32, pleaded guilty to importing meth and conspiracy in October. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Diana Saldana sentenced him to 46 months in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick announced Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Ramos-Delgadillo attempted to drive into the U.S. from Mexico on Aug. 4, 2019, at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge in Laredo. CBP officers searched his SUV and in the tires and firewall found 43 bundles of meth, which weighed a little over 118 pounds and had an estimated value of more than $300,000.

Ramos-Delgadillo admitted he knew the drugs were in the vehicle and said he expected to be paid $5,000 for transporting the drugs. He initially told border officers he was a wrestler from Guadalajara, Mexico, and was traveling to Dallas to visit a friend.

Ramos-Delgadillo has been in custody since his arrest and will remain in custody until he is transferred to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility that has yet to be determined.

Because he’s not a U.S. citizen, Remos-Delgadillo is expected to face removal proceedings following the sentence.