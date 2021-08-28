EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A “Meet the Artists and Authors” event is taking place Saturday to help the community get to know and meet some El Paso creatives.
The event is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Aghaa’ Hat Co. Shop, located at 615 Montana Ave.
Organizers of the event said artists and authors will bring other works that aren’t available in the Aghaa’ Hat Co. Shop and will be available for purchase.
Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
Meet the Artists event on Saturday in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A “Meet the Artists and Authors” event is taking place Saturday to help the community get to know and meet some El Paso creatives.