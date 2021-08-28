Meet the Artists event on Saturday in central El Paso

Facebook: Meet the Artists event page

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A “Meet the Artists and Authors” event is taking place Saturday to help the community get to know and meet some El Paso creatives.

The event is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Aghaa’ Hat Co. Shop, located at 615 Montana Ave.

Organizers of the event said artists and authors will bring other works that aren’t available in the Aghaa’ Hat Co. Shop and will be available for purchase.

Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

