MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Harrison County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help identifying two men in a video released Friday.

Two men are persons of interest in a murder on the 600 block of Holland St. Monday. Police say a man was shot to death in the passenger seat of a car. Both men were captured on surveillance video in a store.

If you know who these men are call the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969 or through the P3 mobile app.