EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man suffered only minor injuries after a Wednesday afternoon plane crash in Las Cruces.

According to the Las Cruces Fire Department (LCFD), firefighters, Airport Administrators and the New Mexico State Police (NMSP) all responded to the plane crash, first reported at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses say the plane went down along the Northeast boundary of the airport, just off Box Canyon Road.

Officials share that the plane lost power upon takeoff and the pilot put the plane down in the desert just outside the airport’s boundary. The plane flipped over, however, it did not leak any fluids or catch fire.

When first responders arrived on the crash scene, they found the pilot already out of the aircraft, with only minor injuries. They add that there were no other passengers on the plane.

The New Mexico State Police continue to investigate the crash.

