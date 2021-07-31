Man suffers life-threatening injuries in early morning shooting in East El Paso

Local News

by: Patricia L. Garcia

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An early morning shooting in East El Paso left one man with life-threatening injuries on Saturday morning.

The El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit responded to the shooting before 5 a.m. Saturday at a residence at the 2300 block of Villa Plata Drive, near the intersection of N. Yarbrough Drive and Montwood Drive in East El Paso.

Authorities said one man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but did not provide more information about the victim or the incident.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Luminaria event at Ascarate Park honors victims of Walmart shooting

Ft. Bliss requiring masks as CDC lists El Paso County as an area of 'substantial' community transmission

Family says pet dog lost during transport through El Paso

Jefferson students plant trees for Aug. 3 victims

COVID-19 Delta variant cases confirmed in El Paso

Health officials identify three cases of COVID-19 Delta variant in El Paso, over 1 million vaccines administered

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link