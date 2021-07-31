Man suffers life-threatening injuries in early morning shooting in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An early morning shooting in East El Paso left one man with life-threatening injuries on Saturday morning.

The El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit responded to the shooting before 5 a.m. Saturday at a residence at the 2300 block of Villa Plata Drive, near the intersection of N. Yarbrough Drive and Montwood Drive in East El Paso.

Authorities said one man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but did not provide more information about the victim or the incident.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.