Man recently deported from the US allegedly bites Texas border agent

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A U.S. Border Patrol supervisory agent has been released from an Alpine hospital, where he was taken after a Salvadoran migrant allegedly bit his hand.

The attack took place early Tuesday morning as Border Patrol agents detected a small group of men around a campfire along Texas Highway 118 South, near Alpine, Texas.

Agents approached the group near a small roadside park but one of the suspected unauthorized migrants became combative and assaulted two agents, the Border Patrol said.

The man allegedly bit the supervisor on the hand and struck another agent on the side of the body before being subdued. His companions were taken into custody without offering resistance. However, a search of the camp revealed a large fixed-blade knife in the area where the assailant had been laying prior to the arrival of the agents, the Border Patrol said.

Border Patrol officials said in September that 600 assaults against their agents had occurred during Fiscal Year 2019. (Border Report file photo)

The aggressor was later identified as a man from El Salvador who only last July was ordered deported from the United States by a federal immigration judge in New York City, the Border Patrol said.

The attack drew a rebuke from agency officials.

“Acts of violence towards our agents will not be tolerated,” said Matthew J. Hudak, chief patrol agent of the Border Patrol’s Big Bend Sector. “This incident is an example of the blatant disregard for the law and a reminder that vigilance can never wane when it comes to the safety of our agents and, in turn, the general public.”

The aggressor was taken into federal custody pending a criminal investigation. Federal officials said no further information will be released on the incident or the suspect due to the ongoing investigation.

Back in September, Border Patrol officials said that as many as 600 attacks had taken place against their agents on Fiscal Year 2019. The Office of the Inspector General reported 856 attacks against Customs and Border Protection personnel (including Border Patrol agents) on Fiscal Year 2017.