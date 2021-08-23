Man dies after ‘medical emergency’ while driving on border highway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A driver who possibly experienced a medical emergency died after pulling over while driving in the Lower Valley early Monday morning.

The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigation Unit responded to the incident, which was reported to the media just after midnight on Monday, at Padres Drive and Cesar E. Chavez Border Highway in the Lower Valley. The man was transported to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

According to EPPD, the driver may have suffered a medical emergency and pulled over to the center median without crashing. However, he was found unresponsive. There were no apparent injuries, so EPPD is not classifying the death as a traffic fatality.

A determination will be made pending autopsy results by the Medical Examiner’s office.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.