Man dies after ‘medical emergency’ while driving on border highway

Local News

by: Patricia L. Garcia

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by KTSM Photojournalist Johnny Munoz.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A driver who possibly experienced a medical emergency died after pulling over while driving in the Lower Valley early Monday morning.

The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigation Unit responded to the incident, which was reported to the media just after midnight on Monday, at Padres Drive and Cesar E. Chavez Border Highway in the Lower Valley. The man was transported to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

According to EPPD, the driver may have suffered a medical emergency and pulled over to the center median without crashing. However, he was found unresponsive. There were no apparent injuries, so EPPD is not classifying the death as a traffic fatality.

A determination will be made pending autopsy results by the Medical Examiner’s office.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Special Report: Exploring DMT and its appeal to scientific research, particularly humans

Juarez in brief: Police officer shot at motel, woman shot in Downtown, man shot in vehicle

Vehicle caught fire early Sunday morning on I-10 near Downtown El Paso

EPCSO investigating three-vehicle crash caused by wrong-way driver in Far East El Paso

One man dead, one injured from East El Paso shooting

Afghan refugees expected to arrive at Fort Bliss on Saturday

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link