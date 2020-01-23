Man dies after being attacked by his rooster on way to cockfight

NEW DELHI, India (KRON) – A man has died in India after a fight with his rooster as the two were on their way to a cockfight.
50-year-old Saripalli Chanavenkateshwaram Rao was hit in the neck with a blade tied to the rooster’s claw on Jan. 15, CNN reports.
Officials said the man was a regular at local cockfights and was on his way to enter the rooster in a competition when it tried to get away and break free.
A police spokesperson told CNN the father of three was taken to the hospital where he later died from a stroke.
Rao lived in a village in southern India’s Andhra Pradesh state.
Cockfighting has been illegal in India since 1960 but continues to cause problems around the country.
