ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A man is in custody after St. Louis police say he tried to carjack two officers in a fully marked police car.

Officers were responding to a call for shots fired in the area of Chouteau and 7th around 3 a.m. Saturday morning when police say a man stepped into traffic, walked to the passenger side of the police vehicle and pointed a handgun at them.

“The officers were able to maneuver out of harm’s way while the suspect simultaneously discovered he was attempting to carjack a fully marked police car,” St. Louis police wrong in a summary of the incident. “The suspect took off running.”

Assisting officers found the suspect and took him into custody. No injuries were reported.