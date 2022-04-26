EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars after tossing rocks and breaking windows at a downtown building.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO), on April 25, shortly before 8 p.m., Deputies

were sent to the 800 block of East Overland, the location of the El Paso County Archives Building, regarding a criminal mischief call.

When deputies arrived, El Paso Police Department Officers were detaining 28-year-old Tyler Thornton, As deputies conducted their investigation, they learned that Thornton had thrown several rocks at the

building, causing a window to break.

EPCSO officials reached out to the County Facilities Manager, who estimated the cost and repair for the window to be $4,200.00.

Thornton was then booked into the El Paso County Jail for Criminal Mischief

