EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars after tossing rocks and breaking windows at a downtown building.
According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO), on April 25, shortly before 8 p.m., Deputies
were sent to the 800 block of East Overland, the location of the El Paso County Archives Building, regarding a criminal mischief call.
When deputies arrived, El Paso Police Department Officers were detaining 28-year-old Tyler Thornton, As deputies conducted their investigation, they learned that Thornton had thrown several rocks at the
building, causing a window to break.
EPCSO officials reached out to the County Facilities Manager, who estimated the cost and repair for the window to be $4,200.00.
Thornton was then booked into the El Paso County Jail for Criminal Mischief
