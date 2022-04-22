EL PASO, TX (KTSM)- Sister Mary E. “Buffy” Boesen, President of Loretto Academy for the last 22 years, is stepping down as head of the school, effective at the end of the school year.

Sister Boesen was asked to become Loretto Academy President by the head of the sisters following Sister Pat Williams (1996-2000). Initially asked to stay for just one year, Sister Boesen fell in love with the school and it’s students, the rest is history.



Since taking over, Sister Boesen said she wanted to add to Loretto’s mission, a diverse community of learners which was in part allowing those of all backgrounds to attend the school and leave with a new purpose.



“I wanted to be able to have our young boys to use their voices for good. I wanted any young women who came to the middle and high school to leave Loretto using their voice to create social change and for the good of the world,” said Boesen.



Teresa Franco is a teacher at Loretto and was shocked to first learn of her retirement, due to her close relationship with Sister Boesen. Franco said she will be missed by all teachers.



“Well, I developed a very strong relationship over the years. She’s a wonderful woman, she’s a lot of fun, and I think I’m going to miss her sense of humor and just her “Lorettoness,” if that’s a word, because she is a sister of Loretto,” said Franco.



This year’s Senior class will be the last one Sister Boesen oversees. Aurora Zepeda is a Seniors, she says that it is an honor that her and her class will be sent off together.



“It’s kind of sentimental to me that it’s my last year and her last year as well so I think we share something special. she was really good about helping me out, I just really admire her. She loves to help others and put others before yourself,” said Zepeda.



Sister Buffy’s last days at the school will be in May but she will be staying on as an advisor. After her two decades at Loretto she looks back on what she is most proud of.



“I’m most proud of the alums who have gone on to make a difference like yourself, like the young women who were before you, the young women who were after you. I’m proud of the student body, I’m proud of the incredible faculties that we’ve had and the great leadership from our principles,” said Boesen.

Sister Boesen announced her retirement from Loretto Academy on October 7 of last year.

