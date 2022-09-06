EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police have arrested a Lordsburg man for allegedly striking and killing a construction worker with his car along Interstate 10 near Deming and leaving the scene.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. The initial investigation showed that a Ford van, driven by Raymond Anthony Saucedo, 23, of Lordsburg, hit 22-year-old construction worker Carl Lee Johnson of Deming while traveling west on the interstate. Johnson, who was cleaning debris from the roadway, died at the scene.

State Police say Saucedo fled the scene, but was later pulled over and arrested without further incident. Saucedo has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash, failure to give aid in a crash that caused great bodily harm or death and failure to give immediate notice of a crash. The crash remains under investigation.