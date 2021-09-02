Lockout lifted at northeast middle school after search for man with gun clears

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Thursday morning, a report of a man with a gun near Nolan Richardson Middle School triggered a precautionary lockout for a northeast middle school, officials said.

According to El Paso Independent School District officials, the school was on a lockout at about 10 a.m. after an armed man was reportedly seen in the desert area behind the school. Police indicated authorities were searching for a man carrying a rifle.

As of 11:15 a.m., officials told KTSM 9 News that the lockout had been lifted for Nolan Richardson Middle School after the search for the armed man cleared.

Authorities didn’t immediately provide further details, but the man was reportedly located and doesn’t pose a threat.

