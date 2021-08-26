Local veteran shares thoughts on bombing in Afghanistan

HEWITT, Texas — As the United States continues in evacuation efforts from Afghanistan, local veterans are seeing what they feared happen in front of their eyes.

“What happened today should not have happened,” says United States Army Veteran Gregory Hull. “It should not have been allowed to happen.”

AP News reported two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the Kabul airport Thursday – killing at least 60 Afghanistan citizens and 12 United States troops.

Hull said today is extremely difficult for all Americans – military or civilian.

“My heart goes out to the brothers and sisters,” he said. “To the brothers and sisters that are still over there. Trying to come home, trying to save civilians. The ones that are wanting to get out, get away from that. So, it’s just very hard.”

President Joe Biden spoke on the matter Thursday, saying the U.S. will continue evacuation orders to get American troops, citizens and Afghan refugees to safety in the United States.

Hull says this is what makes America what it is.

“That’s what we we’re about,” he said. “We took in your weak, your weary, your tired, your sick. Brought them here and gave them an opportunity. That’s what America stands for. It’s an opportunity.”

As for the service members lost Thursday, along with many Afghan citizens, Hull knows they did everything they could and left this for the families of those heroes.

“Just stay proud,” he said, tearing up. “That’s what they signed up for. That’s what they did it for. So be proud that they did all of what they needed to do. Their sacrifice is not in vain.”