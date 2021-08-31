Local veteran service organizations to receive $1.6 million in grant funding

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Five local veteran service organizations will be receiving $1.6 million in grant funding on Wednesday.

The Texas Veterans Commission’s Fund for Veterans’ Assistance will present the grant funding to organizations providing direct services to veterans in El Paso and the surrounding area. The funding is set to provide services for approximately 1,700 veterans.

The grant award presentation will take place virtually on the Texas Veterans Commission’s Facebook page:

Below is a list of the grant recipients:

El Paso County Veteran County Service Office $300,000 to fund financial assistance services for veterans, dependents and surviving spouses in El Paso County

Salvation Army El Paso $200,000 to fund homeless veteran support services for veterans, dependents and surviving spouses in El Paso and Hudspeth Counties

YWCA El Paso del Norte Region $300,000 to fund support services for veterans, dependents and surviving spouses in El Paso County

El Paso County Veterans Treatment Court $300,000 to fund Treatment Court services for veterans in El Paso County Veteran Treatment Courts provide veterans involved in the justice system with the resources and support needed to get their lives back on track

Project Amistad $300,000 to fund financial assistance services for veterans, dependents and surviving spouses across six counties in West Texas $200,000 from the Veterans Mental Health grant to fund clinical counseling services for veterans, dependents and surviving spouses



