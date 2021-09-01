Local bakery offers ‘fetch’ special on Wednesday in honor of ‘Mean Girls’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Get in losers, a local bakery has specials on Wednesdays in honor of “Mean Girls.”

Weirdoughs Bakery in West El Paso is offering 50 percent off a single regular-priced item on Wednesdays to guests wearing pink.

“We’re all really big fans of the ‘Mean Girls’ movie, so as a nod to the movie, we wore pink on Wednesday,” the bakery wrote KTSM in an Instagram message.

They say that a customer walked in on Wednesday wearing a ‘Mean Girls’ T-shirt and they thought “fetch!”

“We thought it would be really cool to see our customers participating in the tradition,” the bakery said.

