Local artists hosting ‘FRESH AS. A Group Show’

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — With El Paso opening up more and more, a group of local artists are inviting the public to go and check out their fresh art.

This coming weekend local artists will be hosting their artwork in “Fresh As. A Group Show” at the Crossland Gallery on 500 W. Paisano Dr.

More than 20 artists will be displaying their unique art, including UTEP’s Art Department Student & El Paso Emerging Artists. There will also be a performance by Chance Bailey Johnson.

The show will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday at the Crossland Gallery with free parking.

For more information, you can visit www.elpasoartassociation.com.

