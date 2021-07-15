Local artists hosting ‘FRESH AS. A Group Show’

Local News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — With El Paso opening up more and more, a group of local artists are inviting the public to go and check out their fresh art.

This coming weekend local artists will be hosting their artwork in “Fresh As. A Group Show” at the Crossland Gallery on 500 W. Paisano Dr.

More than 20 artists will be displaying their unique art, including UTEP’s Art Department Student & El Paso Emerging Artists. There will also be a performance by Chance Bailey Johnson.

The show will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday at the Crossland Gallery with free parking.

For more information, you can visit www.elpasoartassociation.com.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Nine on 9: Dr. Ogechika Alozie on COVID-19 variants, vaccinations 1

Nine on 9: Dr. Ogechika Alozie on COVID-19 variants, vaccinations 2

Nine on 9: Dr. Ogechika Alozie on COVID-19 variants, vaccinations 3

Nine on 9: Dr. Ogechika Alozie on COVID-19 variants, vaccinations 4

As businesses are short-staffed, New Mexico offers back to work incentives

boys and girls club of el paso horseback riding

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link