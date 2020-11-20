8 injured in active shooter incident at Wisconsin mall; suspect at large

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (NewsNation Now) — Eight people were injured in an active shooter incident at a Wisconsin mall Friday; officials say the shooter remains at large.

Eight victims are injured, including one teenager, but none of their injuries appeared to be life threatening when they were transported for treatment, though police say the extent of their injuries is not currently known.

Wauwatosa Police said the dispatchers received the first 911 calls reporting the shooting at the mall near the entrance to Macy’s around 2:50 p.m. When emergency personnel arrived, the shooter was no longer at the scene.

Officials said in a Friday evening press conference the identity of the shooter remains unknown. Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said the shooter was described as a white male in his 20s or 30s.

Weber gave a news briefing at approximately 5:50 p.m. CST; after that briefing, NewsNation correspondent Michael Shure asked him how many people were still in the mall, as bystanders were still hiding inside. Weber confirmed people were still inside; he did not have an exact total, but said it was a significant amount.

Police later tweeted law enforcement personnel continue to clear the mall and assist those still inside with safe exit.

At least 75 officers initially responded to the scene. The FBI and the Milwaukee Field office of the ATF responded to the incident as well.

WAUWATOSA, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 20: Police secure the scene outside the Mayfair Mall after a gunman opened fire on November 20, 2020 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Several people were reported to have been injured with the gunman still at large. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers tweeted, “Our hearts go out to those who were injured in the shooting at Mayfair Mall today. Kathy and I are thinking of them and their families and wish them a full and speedy recovery.”

Mall owner Brookfield Properties said in a statement they were “disheartened and angered that our guests and tenants were subject to this violent incident today.”

Mayfair Mall posted the following statement:

We are disheartened and angered that our guests and tenants were subject to this violent incident today. We are thankful for our partners at the Wauwatosa Police Department and we are cooperating with them as their investigation develops. Mayfair is closed at this time. Mayfair Mall

Macy’s provided this statement to NewsNation:

“We are saddened about the incident tonight at Mayfair Mall, as the safety of Macy’s customers and employees is our top priority. We are working closely with the Wauwatosa Police Department and local officials on this investigation and defer all comments about the case to local authorities per policy.“

The Mayfair Mall was the site of a February shooting in which a city police officer, Joseph Mensah, shot and killed Alvin Cole, a Black 17-year-old. Police said Cole was fleeing from police; Mensah, who is also Black, said he shot Cole because Cole pointed a gun at him. The mall was the target of sporadic protests over several months in the wake of the shooting.

The Milwaukee County district attorney declined to file charges against Mensah, but the city this week agreed to a separation agreement in which Mensah will be paid at least $130,00 to leave the force.

