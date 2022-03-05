EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Due to a decline in COVID-19 testing demands, the City of El Paso’s COVID-19 mega testing sites and the Convention Center site are adjusting their hours of operation beginning Monday, March 7, 2022.
CITY MEGA TESTING SITES
• UTEP, 3333 N. Mesa (Kern Drive)
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Closed on Sunday
• County Sports Park, 1780 N. Zaragoza
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Closed on Sunday
• Nations Tobin Park, 8831 Railroad
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Closed on Sunday
• Don Haskins Recreation Center, 7400 High Ridge
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Closed on Sunday
EL PASO CONVENTION CENTER
• 1 Civic Center Plaza
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Closed on Sundays
Convention Center site and City COVID-19 Clinics will now take walk-ins for individuals getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals who would like to set up an appointment to save time are encouraged to visit, www.epcovidvaccine.com/.
All clinics are open from 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday
• 220 S. Stanton (corner of First and Stanton)
• 7380 Remcon
• 9566 Railroad
• Ysleta Clinic, 110 Candelaria St.
