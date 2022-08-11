LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) are searching for the man believed to be responsible for a shooting in Las Cruces by the Super 8 Wyndham Hotel at 245 La Posada Lane that left one man dead and one more injured.

LCPD believe Alfred Marquez, 34, is allegedly responsible for the shooting that claimed the life of a 35-year-old man and injured another.



On Wednesday, August 10th, around 11:50 a.m., Las Cruces police were dispatched to a report of a shooting that happened at the Super 8 Hotel.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital, however, one of the victims, identified as 35-year-old Eddie Carbajal, died shortly after arriving. The second victim, a 24-year-old man, received emergency care and was released from the hospital.



Investigators believe the shooting was allegedly the result of an ongoing dispute between Marquez and one of the victims.

Las Cruces police, with assistance from the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, found the Chevrolet pickup Marquez was believed to be driving near a residence in the village of Dona Ana. Marquez, however, was not found on the premises.

Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Marquez who is charged with a first-degree felony count of murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Alfred Marquez is about 5-feet-7-inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs approximately 215 pounds.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police continue to search for Marquez and ask that anyone with information on this investigation call police at (575) 526-0795.

