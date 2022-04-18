LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Officials with the Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) provided information on the weekend shooting of an elderly woman, armed with a knife, at a Central Las Cruces home.

LCPD officials share that on Saturday, May 16, 2022, at about 6:30 p.m., their officers were sent at a home along the 800 block of Fir Avenue.

The initial call was about a woman, armed with a knife, threatening another occupant in the home.

Once there, an LCPD officer came across the woman, who they say was armed with at least one knife.

“The incident resulted in the officer firing at least one round at the female. Lifesaving measures were initiated, however, the female died on the scene. LAS CRUCES POLICE DEPARTMENT

There were no other details released on what happened between the woman and the officer, and the entire incident is now under investigation by a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement group: The Dona Ana County Officer-Involved Incident Task Force

The task force is made up of the New Mexico State Police, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State University Police Department, and the Las Cruces Police Department.

No other information was released.

