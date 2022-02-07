EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) officials are asking for the public’s help after a weekend shooting that left four people injured.

LCPD Officers were sent to a report of a shooting near the 1900 block of Gladys Drive after 2 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022.

When they arrived, officers found two gunshot victims, and began providing aid to the victims on scene.

LCPS officials say that another two gunshot victims were reported by local hospitals.

Two of the gunshot victims were adults and two were juveniles. Officials add that the injuries range from minor to critical at this time.

Detectives are requesting witnesses or anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Las Cruces Police Department at (575) 526-0795.

