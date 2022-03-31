LAS CRUCES, NM – (KTSM) – Officers with the Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD), as well as their SWAT unit were pressed into action in Central Las Cruces, as a subject runs away and hides from police during an arrest.

The incident began as a ‘possible SWAT situation’ just before 3 p.m., near Missouri and Gladys Streets.

Almost an hour later, NMSU Police sent out their own warning about an incident at Locust and Thomas streets. NMSU officials added that there was ‘no direct threat to the campus.’

According to a social media post by LCPD, the entire incident was caused by a person they were arresting, who ran from officers:

Police were in the act of apprehending a suspect, when the suspect fled and hid in a shed. Officers have placed the suspect in custody and say the public is not in danger. A nearby school had engaged in a safety protocol where students were to remain on campus until further notified. School Resource Officers have since assisted the school in contacting parents and having students escorted to vehicles to be picked up and buses to move children safely from the area. All children have been released from the school. Again Police say the public is not in danger, but wanted to make sure safety precautions were in place. Las Cruces Police Department Facebook Page

Look for updates here on KTSM.com and in our later newscasts.











For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.