Las Vegas ranked as worst big metro area in the nation for COVID-19 transmission

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A White House COVID-19 Team report singles out the Las Vegas metro area as the worst in the nation for transmission of the virus among metro areas with more than 1 million population.

The report lists Las Vegas ahead of Jacksonville, Florida; Miami; Orlando, Florida; San Antonio; Phoenix; Kansas City; St. Louis; Tampa, Florida; and New Orleans — the 10 metro areas currently with the worst transmission of COVID-19. The rankings are shown below in the left column:

Clark County is listed again as a “sustained hotspot” in the report. The county was also listed in a July 8 report as a hotspot.

A hotspot for new COVID-19 infections is defined as a community that has “had a high sustained case burden and may be higher risk for experiencing healthcare resource limitations.”

White House COVID-19 Team’s Community Profile Report from July 15Download

The report, updated today, uses data for cases and deaths from July 8-14, and testing data from July 6-12. Numbers reported by Nevada and the Southern Nevada Health District since those dates have only gone up.

