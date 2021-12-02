Las Vegas ranked as one of the top cities for infidelity

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The news of Las Vegas being ranked as one of the top cities where people cheat on a spouse might not be a surprise. But the fact that it is ranked fourth might be.

The new list was compiled by dating site Ashley Madison. It published the list of wintertime infidelity towns using its own data from more than 70 million users.

The cities coming in above Las Vegas were Atlanta at number three, Miami at number two, and Orlando at number one.

But Las Vegas isn’t the only Nevada city to make the list. Our neighbor to the north, Reno, came in at number 20.

Orlando, FL Miami, FL Atlanta, GA Las Vegas, NV Cincinnati, OH St. Louis, MO Boise, ID Saint Paul, MN Minneapolis, MN Tampa, FL Buffalo, NY Spokane, WA Pittsburgh, PA Denver, CO Cleveland, OH Anchorage, AK Colorado Springs, CO Baton Rouge, LA Tucson, AZ Reno, NV

The website has been widely criticized ever since it launched in 2002. The CEO of a competing dating site once said Ashley Madison was “a business built on the back of broken hearts, ruined marriages and damaged families.”