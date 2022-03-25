LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department police dog alerted police to $10.5 million worth of cocaine hidden in a truckload of tomatoes, police said Friday.

The more than 200 pounds of illicit drugs were found in a semi-truck stopped near Interstate 15 and St. Rose Parkway, police said.

Police stopped the driver for driving erratically around 2:30 Friday morning, police said.

“The nervous driver had a story that didn’t add up,” police said in a tweet.

K9 Nuggetz then alerted offices to the drugs, they said.

Police arrested two men: Nanak Singh and Chandra Prakash on charges of trafficking a controlled substance.