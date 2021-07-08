Las Cruces resident wins $250,000 in COVID vaccine sweepstakes

FILE – In this Monday, May 25, 2020 file photo, a vile of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate on a shelf during testing at the Chula Vaccine Research Center, run by Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand. Refrigeration, cargo planes, and, above all, money: All risk being in short supply for the international initiative to get coronavirus vaccines to the world’s most vulnerable people. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The State of New Mexico on Wednesday confirmed the fourth winner in the second drawing of the Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes, a $10 million cash sweepstakes funded by federal stimulus and intended to incentivize COVID-19 vaccinations.

The fourth confirmed winner in the July 2 drawing is Jocelyn Kidd from Las Cruces.

Non-winning entries will be carried over to each successive $1 million drawing. New Mexicans who have opted in to the sweepstakes do not have to opt-in again to remain eligible for future drawings. Vaccinated New Mexicans who have not yet opted in to the sweepstakes still can opt-in for future drawings at vax2themaxnm.org. The deadline to opt-in for each drawing is 6 p.m. the night before the drawing.

Three more $1 million Friday drawings, with four regional $250,000 winners each, will occur.

The next $1 million drawing is scheduled for July 16, followed by drawings scheduled for July 23 and July 30.

A grand prize drawing of $5 million is scheduled for early August.

The sweepstakes and other financial incentives have contributed to increased interest in vaccinations statewide.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.