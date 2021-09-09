Las Cruces police seek help in suspicious death case; offering $2,000 reward

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help in solving the Sept. 5 death of Matthew Portillo, 31, whose body was discovered early Sunday morning on Juniper Avenue.



Shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday, Las Cruces police were called to the 1000 block of Juniper Avenue by a passerby who discovered an unresponsive man on the sidewalk. When police and fire personnel arrived, they found Matthew Portillo dead.



The cause of Portillo’s death was not immediately known; however, it has since been determined to have been caused as a result of foul play.



Investigators learned Portillo was last seen at the Rad Retrocade bar, at 201 N. Main St., on Saturday evening and possibly into Sunday morning. Anyone with information on how he left Rad Retrocade, or with whom he was with, is asked to call Las Cruces police.



Las Cruces-Dona Ana County Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that helps identify the person or persons responsible for Portillo’s death. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.