Las Cruces Police Department looking for applicants for police academy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department’s Academy is looking for applicants interested in law enforcement.

The last day to apply is July 30, 2021, and the academy will begin in January 2022.

Those interested in the academy can contact an LCPD recruiter by texting JoinLCPD to 575-376-6817.

There are multiple incentives being offered from the police department for current law enforcement officers and new recruits as well.



To see the full list of incentives being offered, click here.

