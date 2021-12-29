Las Cruces minimum wage goes up for hourly, tipped employees as of Jan. 1, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of Las Cruces Minimum Wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2022 to $11.50 an hour. The hourly wage for tipped employees will be $4.60 an hour, plus any reported tipped wages.

The City’s minimum wage follows the state of New Mexico’s minimum wage, which increases to $11.50 an hour. The new minimum wage for tipped employees will be an increase of 40 cents an hour from what they earned in 2021.

A tipped employee is an employee who customarily and regularly receives more than $30 a week in tips. Only tips actually retained and reported as income to Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA) purposes by an employee shall be considered tips.

During a Special Meeting in September 2020, the Las Cruces City Council accepted the state’s graduated minimum wage increases. However, the Council opted to retain the City’s own ordinance regarding tipped wages. According to the Las Cruces Municipal Code, the minimum wage for tipped employees increases to an amount equal to 40 percent of the hourly wage.

Information about Las Cruces’ 2022 minimum wage is available online at this link.

Business owners please take note that the annual Business Registration fee returns to $35 in 2022.

