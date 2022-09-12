LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Las Cruces Firefighters put out a fire at a home along the 4600 block of Triumph Court this weekend.

Saturday morning, firefighters arrived at the home around 9:30 a.m. to find smoke throughout the house and spreading through the air conditioning vents.

Crews on the scene were able to locate the fire under a water heater in the garage and an adjoining wall.

Fire officials say the fire was contained to that area, however the home did suffer fire, water and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the amount of damage has not been determined at this time.