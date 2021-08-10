KTSM Goes Wild: Meet the Inca tern, the bird with a mustache

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Zoo is now home to two young Inca terns, who are named after some of the Borderland’s favorite food items.

Daisy Garcia, zookeeper at the El Paso Zoo, said that Tomatillo and her brother Pico de Gallo are slowly developing their unique personalities and learning how to become experienced flyers.

“She’s a little bit more attentive and alert — he took a little bit longer to pick up everything — but they are doing great right now,” said Garcia.

One of the young Inca terns resting by a tree

Tomatillo and Pico share their habitat with seven other adult Inca terns who have a distinguished feature on their head: white lines resembling a mustache.

Garcia said Inca terns originally come from Ecuador, Chile and Peru and they live around water, where they hunt for fish — their favorite meal to grease their mustache with.

